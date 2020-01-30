Rambler's Top100








Вдова Брайанта впервые рассказала о гибели мужа и дочери

Вдова экс-баскетболиста НБА Коби Брайанта Ванесса от лица семьи прокомментировала смерть мужа, а также дочери Джанны.

Первое заявление Ванесса Брайант сделала в своем аккаунте в Instagram.

"Мои девочки и я хотим поблагодарить миллионы людей, которые проявили свою поддержку и любовь в это ужасное время. Спасибо за все ваши молитвы. Они нам определенно нужны. Мы полностью опустошены внезапной потерей моего любимого мужа - прекрасного отца наших детей, и моей прекрасной, милой Джанны - любящей, вдумчивой и замечательной дочери, замечательной сестры Натальи, Бьянки и Капри.

Кроме того, вдова баскетболиста выразила соболезнования и другим семьям, потерявшим своих родных близких во время крушения вертолета.

"Сейчас не хватает слов, чтобы описать всю нашу боль. Мне приятно осознавать то, насколько сильно любимы Коби и Джиджи. Хотелось бы, чтобы они были здесь с нами навсегда. Они были настоящим благословением и ушли слишком рано", - отметила супруга экс-баскетболиста.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

Допис, поширений Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)



Она также подчеркнула, что пока не может представить дальнейшую жизнь.

"Я пока не понимаю, что ждет нас дальше. Невозможно представить жизнь без них. Но мы просыпаемся каждый день, пытаясь продолжать идти вперед, потому что Кобе и малышка Джиджи теперь освещают наш путь. Наша любовь к ним бесконечна, она неизмерима. Я просто хотела бы обнять их, поцеловать и благословить. Я бы хотела, чтобы они были здесь с нами всегда", - подчеркнула она.

Ванесса Брайант также сообщила, что был учрежден специальный фонд для сбора средств и помощи семьям других жертв трагедии, которая произошла 26 января.


