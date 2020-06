LA Galaxy расторг контракт с футболистом из-за жены-расистки

09.06 18:24 MIGnews.com

When your wife ruins your career... Aleksander Katai wife “kill the shits” pic.twitter.com/JRIoR6Q8w3

Wednesday: Aleksandar Katai’s wife Tea Katai calls the Los Angeles protestors “Disgusting cattle,” saying, “Kill the s**ts.”



Thursday: LA Galaxy fans protest outside the stadium demanding Katai’s release.



Friday: LA Galaxy release the Serbian winger from his contract. pic.twitter.com/iFPhneLLr6