Sgt. Ibrahim lost his leg after he was hit by a Palestinian in a car-ramming attack last week. When he woke up in the hospital, he said: “I want to go back to my soldiers...nothing will break me.”



MG Halevi, Commander of the Southern Command, visited him today in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/CBOcSyRYh5