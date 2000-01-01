27.04 16:33 MIGnews.com

Иностранные государства соболезнуют Израилю

Rain in Israel is a blessing. But this week that blessing took a tragic turn. Americans are heartbroken by the loss of life resulting from this week’s flash floods. We send our condolences to the families of all the victims and pray for all those who are in mourning. — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) 27 апреля 2018 г.

I'm following the terrible news coming from the desert. My thoughts are with the hikers hit by the flood. I hope they will all soon be able to get back to their families and friends. — Emanuele Giaufret (@EGiaufretEU) 26 апреля 2018 г.

My thoughts are with families and friends of the ten teenagers who died yesterday in the south of Israel near #NahalTzafit when heavy rain caused flash floods. I wish the survivors of this terrible tragedy a speedy recovery. — Emanuele Giaufret (@EGiaufretEU) 27 апреля 2018 г.

We are saddend to hear the news about the tragic loss of lives caused by flash floods over the last few days. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected. We wish those injured a speedy recovery. — NorwayinIsrael (@NorwayinIsrael) 27 апреля 2018 г.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of young lives in storms near the Dead Sea at #NahalTzafit . Our thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Dutch ambassador to Israel (@GillesBP) 27 апреля 2018 г.

Saddened and shocked by the loss of lives of the 10 students in the Tzafit flood at the #Negev desert. We send our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends. We stand by you #Israel during these hard times, as you've done during our own recent tragic event in #Humboldt. — Deborah Lyons (@lyonsinisrael) 27 апреля 2018 г.

Посол России в Израиле Александр Шеин от имени всего коллектива Посольства и себя лично выражает искренние соболезнования родственникам и друзьям погибших в результате наводнения в долине Арава. pic.twitter.com/h8KD4yD7eC — Russia🇷🇺 in Israel (@israel_mid_ru) 27 апреля 2018 г.

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии