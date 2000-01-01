Rambler's Top100





Иностранные государства соболезнуют Израилю

Ряд послов и дипломатов иностранных государств выразили свои соболезнования Израилю и родственникам 10 старшеклассников, погибших во время вчерашнего трагического инцидента в Араве.

Одним из них стал посол США в Еврейском государстве Дэвид Фридман.


"В Израиле дождь – это благословение. Но на этой неделе это благословение приобрело трагический поворот. Американцы убиты горем из-за гибели людей, в связи с внезапным наводнением на этой неделе. Мы выражаем свои соболезнования семьям жертв и молимся за всех, кто сейчас переживает траур", - написал дипломат в Twitter.

К нему присоединился глава миссии ЕС в Израиле Эмануэль Жафре. Еще до обнаружения пропавших ребят он сообщил, что следит за "ужасными новостями из пустыни" и что мысленно с ними.


"Мои мысли – с пострадавшими от наводнения туристами. Надеюсь, они скоро смогут вернуться к своим семьям и друзьям", - заявил он до того, как стало известно о гибели 10 пропавших учеников.


Когда об этом стало известно, он написал: "Мои мысли - с семьями и друзьями десяти подростков, погибших вчера на юге Израиля около Нахаль Цафит, когда ливни спровоцировали внезапный паводок. Желаю пережившим эту ужасную трагедию скорее поправиться".

Выразили свои соболезнования и представители некоторых других европейских государств.


"Мы огорчены новостями о трагической гибели людей в связи с внезапным наводнением в последние несколько дней. Наши мысли – с семьями и друзьями пострадавших. Мы желаем пострадавшим скорейшего выздоровления", - заявили в микроблоге посольства Норвегии.


"Я глубоко опечален трагической гибелью молодежи во время шторма около Мертвого моря у Нахаль Цафит. Наши мысли – с семьями погибших", - заявил посол Нидерландов Жиль Бесхур-Плуг.

Сразу два канадских дипломата – посол и ее заместитель – также пожелали скорейшего выздоровления пострадавшим.


"Огорчена и потрясена гибелью 10 учеников из-за паводка у Цафит в пустыне Негев. Мы выражаем искренние соболезнования их семьям и друзьям", - заявила глава дипмиссии Дебора Лион, напомнив, что Израиль также поддержал Канаду после гибели 15 человек в результате ДТП в городе Гумбольдт.

Не стала стоять в стороне и Россия, также обнародовав соболезнования в Twitter:


