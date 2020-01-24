Rambler's Top100








В ЕС подписали соглашение о Brexit | Фото:25.01 00:49   MIGnews.com

В ЕС подписали соглашение о Brexit

В пятницу, 24 января, глава Европейского Совета Шарль Мишель и президент Европейской комиссии Урсула фон дер Ляйен подписали соглашение о Brexit.

Об этом они оба сообщили в своих микроблогах в Twitter, поделившись соответствующими фотографиями.

"Шарль Мишель и я только что подписали соглашение о выходе Великобритании из ЕС, что открывает путь к его ратификации Европейским парламентом", – написала Мишель.





Как стало известно, Европарламент соберется для обсуждения соглашения о выходе Великобритании из состава ЕС и ратификации 29 января.


