Болтон поставил под сомнение компетентность МУС

The decision of the International Criminal Court's Prosecutor to investigate Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank proves yet again that the ICC is lawless and unaccountable. U.S. sovereignty is at stake here as well as Israel's.— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) December 21, 2019
We must reject any ICC effort to assert jurisdiction over states like Israel and the United States or their citizens. There can be no compromise and no surrender on this point.— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) December 21, 2019