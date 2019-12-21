Rambler's Top100








Опросы




Nakonu.com











Болтон поставил под сомнение компетентность МУС | Фото:21.12 20:11   MIGnews.com

Болтон поставил под сомнение компетентность МУС

Бывший советник по национальной безопасности CША Джон Болтон присоединился к реакции на скандальное решение прокурора Международного уголовного суда о расследовании предполагаемых "военных преступлений" Израиля на территории ПА.

Соответствующее заявление он опубликовал 21 декабря в своем микроблоге в Twitter.

В частности, Болтон был возмущен решением МУС, в связи с чем призвал поставить под сомнение компетентность судебного органа в вопросах безопасности Израиля и США.

"На карту поставлены суверенитет США и Израиля. В данном вопросе не может быть никакого компромисса", – отметил он.






Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
21:11
Россия договорилась о транзите своего газа через Украину
20:44
Катар передаст деньги Газе: когда объявят дату
20:05
Член Кнессета: израильтян должны и будут судить в Гааге
19:39
Исламский альянс ищет пути для обхода санкций
19:00
Названы главные "неудачники"-миллиардеры года
17:39
Лавров: США не помешают России реализовывать проекты
17:07
ХАМАС ликует из-за скандального решения МУС по Израилю
16:37
В Германии резко ответили США на новые санкции
16:01
ОАЭ: Израиль воспринимается арабскими странами, как партнер
15:36
Сын Нетаниягу отчитал ЕС и поставил дипломатов в ступор
15:00
На семью Заворотнюк обрушилась новая неприятность
14:37
Фото обнаженных израильтянок продолжают сливать в Telegram
14:21
Кровавые протесты в Индии: число жертв растет
13:58
Амир Перец: мы будем ключевыми партнерами Ганца
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus