В Венгрии тысячи людей протестуют против политики Орбана

18.12 17:13 MIGnews.com

We stand in solidarity with all the courageous citizens in #Hungary standing up against the tyranny of #Orban. His regime has crossed a threshold that it previously dared not cross. Proud of all the people standing up for democracy!

(photo by Zoltan Balogh/EPA,via Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/XAMLMJmnnE