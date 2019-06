Премьер Малайзии вызвал бурю смеха антисемитскими шутками

18.06 15:28 MIGnews.com

“I have some Jewish friends, very good friends. They are not like the other Jews, that’s why they are my friends"- Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad at the Cambridge Union last night.



The audience laughs.



Freedom of speech is not a joke when it incites hatred against one people. pic.twitter.com/2ZRrMDtfKy