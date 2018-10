Помпео встретился с представителями Саудовской Аравии

17.10 12:19 MIGnews.com

Sec. of State Pompeo says Saudi Arabia told him their investigation into the disappearance and alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi won't spare anyone, including royals.



Pompeo told journalists that the kingdom promised a "transparent investigation."