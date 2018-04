Театр абсурда: Сирия - глава конференции ООН по разоружению

12.04 11:14 MIGnews.com

And now this: after gassing its own people to death, #Syria to chair UN disarmament forum on chemical & nuclear weapons; watchdog calls on US & EU to walk out https://t.co/s0JfV2xRZP via @unwatch

cc: @nikkihaley @theresa_may @EmmanuelMacron @AmbJohnBolton