09.05 21:18   MIGnews.com

Канада раскаялась за предательство евреев в 1939 году

Премьер-министр Канады Джастин Трюдо принес официальные извинения еврейскому народу за то, что его страна отказалась принять корабль, полный евреев, пытающихся бежать из нацистской Германии в 1939 году.

Об этом в среду, 9 мая сообщает The Times of Israel.

Немецкое судно "Сент-Луис" перевозило 907 немецких евреев, спасавшихся от нацистских преследований, а также Кубы и Соединенных Штатов. Часть из них приютили в Европе: Великобритании, Франции, Бельгии и Голландии.


"Когда Канада отказалась дать убежище еврейским беженцам на борту "Сент-Луиса", мы потеряли его пассажиров, их потомков, и все сообщество. В связи с этим, мы принесем официальные извинения в Палате за эту постыдную главу нашей истории", - написал Трюдо на своей странице в Twitter.


