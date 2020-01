03.01 12:46 MIGnews.com

Ayatollah #Khamenei appoints Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as new commander of Quds Force: “All actions,plans of #IRGC_QF will continue similar to #Qassem_Soleimani’s tenure”. #Iran https://t.co/51PFHVpWCa pic.twitter.com/X1va1sLIeR