Хаменеи объявил трехдневный траур по Сулеймани

Верховный лидер Ирана аятолла Али Хаменеи объявил трехдневный траур в память о ликвидированном американцами генерале Корпуса стражей исламской революции Ирана Касеме Сулеймани.

"Иранский народ почтит память благородного генерала Сулеймани и его мучеников, особенно великого Абу Махди аль-Мухандиса. Я объявляю три дня траура по всей стране. Я выражаю соболезнования и поздравляю его семью", – написал он в Twitter.

По словам Хаменеи, Сулеймани "был выдающимся примером человека, приверженного исламу".

"Он провел всю свою жизнь в борьбе за Бога. Мученичество было наградой за его неустанные усилия на протяжении долгих лет. Даст Бог, с его уходом его работа и путь не прекратятся, но жестокая месть ждет преступников, которые прошлой ночью запятнали свои недостойные руки его кровью и кровью других мучеников", – добавил Хаменеи.

Он также отметил, что "потеря дорогого генерала – горька, а продолжающаяся борьба и окончательная победа будут более горькими для убийц и преступников".










