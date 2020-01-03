03.01 10:15 MIGnews.com

Хаменеи объявил трехдневный траур по Сулеймани

We congratulate Imam Mahdi (‘a.j.) & Soleimani’s pure soul& condole the Iranian nation on this great martyrdom. He was an eminent example of a person trained in Islam. He spent all his life in struggling for God. Martyrdom was the reward for his tireless efforts over the years./2 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 3, 2020

His efforts & path won’t be stopped by his martyrdom, by God’s Power, rather a #SevereRevenge awaits the criminals who have stained their hands with his & the other martyrs’ blood last night. Martyr Soleimani is an Intl figure of Resistance & all such people will seek revenge. /3 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 3, 2020

All friends—& enemies—know that Jihad of Resistance will continue with more motivation & definite victory awaits the fighters on this blessed path. The loss of our dear General is bitter. The continuing fight & ultimate victory will be more bitter for the murderers & criminals./4 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 3, 2020

The Iranian nation will honor the memory of the noble Major-General Soleimani & the martyrs with him—particularly the great Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis— & I declare 3 days of mourning across the nation. I condole & congratulate his family. /5

Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Jan 3, 2020 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 3, 2020

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии





Верховный лидер Ирана аятолла Али Хаменеи объявил трехдневный траур в память о ликвидированном американцами генерале Корпуса стражей исламской революции Ирана Касеме Сулеймани."Иранский народ почтит память благородного генерала Сулеймани и его мучеников, особенно великого Абу Махди аль-Мухандиса. Я объявляю три дня траура по всей стране. Я выражаю соболезнования и поздравляю его семью", – написал он в Twitter.По словам Хаменеи, Сулеймани "был выдающимся примером человека, приверженного исламу"."Он провел всю свою жизнь в борьбе за Бога. Мученичество было наградой за его неустанные усилия на протяжении долгих лет. Даст Бог, с его уходом его работа и путь не прекратятся, но жестокая месть ждет преступников, которые прошлой ночью запятнали свои недостойные руки его кровью и кровью других мучеников", – добавил Хаменеи.Он также отметил, что "потеря дорогого генерала – горька, а продолжающаяся борьба и окончательная победа будут более горькими для убийц и преступников".