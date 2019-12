01.12 05:15 MIGnews.com

There are no ‘disputed borders’ when it comes to Crimea, @Apple. There is only a piece of land that is occupied by🇷🇺, disregarding any principles of international law-and that piece of land belongs to🇺🇦. The language of int'l law must not be manipulated to gain economic advantage https://t.co/cRm08c9waX