В тени эпидемии: Нью-Йорк - город-призрак

Эпидемия коронавируса нанесла сильный удар по Нью-Йорку, и самый динамичный город мира превратился в собственный призрак. Безлюдные улицы, закрытые кафе, пустые торговые кварталы - так выглядит Нью-Йорк эпохи коронавируса.
Поделиться
SQL: select id,title,anons,author,part_il as part,region as region,theme_il as theme,tstamp_il as tstamp from articles where is_il = 'Y' and theme_il='451' and id!='010620_81115_87454' and tstamp_il<2020-06-01 09:05:35 order by tstamp_il desc limit 8
ERROR:You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near '09:05:35 order by tstamp_il desc limit 8' at line 1