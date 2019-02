Израильский режиссер получил Оскар

25.02 06:53 MIGnews.com

Guy Nattiv, accepting Best Live Action Short award: "My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe. This film is about...teaching your kids a better way." https://t.co/zSrvQG8ZE6 pic.twitter.com/wDoHAICDgM