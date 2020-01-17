Rambler's Top100








Опросы




Nakonu.com











Скончался отец Дуэйна `Скалы` Джонсона - Рокки | Фото:20.01 01:27   MIGnews.com

Скончался отец Дуэйна "Скалы" Джонсона - Рокки

Дуэйн "Скала" Джонсон почтил память своего отца Рокки, поблагодарив его за "жесткую любовь" и преодоление барьеров.

Смерть 75-летнего Рокки Джонсон была объявлена ​​ранее на этой неделе. В память о своем отце Джонсон написал пост в социальных сетях: "Я люблю тебя. Ты поломал расовые барьеры, стал легендой ринга и проложил свой путь через этот мир."

"Я был мальчиком, сидящим на трибуне, наблюдающим и обожающим тебя, мой герой."

"Мальчик, которого вы воспитали, научился всегда гордиться нашей культурой и гордиться тем, кем и чем я являюсь." Актер также опубликовал короткое видео, показывающее его отца в расцвете карьеры в WWE.

Рокки Джонсон, родившийся в Новой Шотландии, Канада, был первопроходцем в рестлинге и первым афро-американским чемпионом WWE. Свою спортивную карьеру он начал в 1964 году в Южном Онтарио.

Он продолжал тренировать своего сына, который взял прозвище "Скала" у своего отца.

Джонсон закончил карьеру в 1991 году. Дуэйн продолжил борцовское наследие, прежде чем стать одной из главных голливудских звезд.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

Публикация от therock (@therock)




Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
02:42
Конор Макгрегор разобрался с соперником за 40 секунд
22:58
Медики рассказали, о чем говорит форма пупка
22:15
У берегов Греции прошло сильное землетрясение
21:09
Медики связали болезни почек и головного мозга
20:38
Медведев назвал причину отставки российского правительства
20:07
Иран хочет сам расшифровывать самописцы украинского Boeing
19:36
Отец Меган Маркл "наехал" на собственную дочь
19:05
США не пустили военных РФ к месторождению нефти в Сирии
18:34
Медики нашли необычную причину возникновения тромбов
18:13
Израильская полиция готовится к зимнему шторму
18:03
Тель-Авив вошел в двадцатку самых дорогих городов мира
17:32
Парламент Иордании хочет отказаться от израильского газа
17:01
ХАМАС запустил в Израиль взрывные шары: ЦАХАЛ уже ответил
16:29
Иран планировал стать ядерным государством еще в 2002 году
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus