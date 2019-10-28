Брексит Бугимен: Джонсон стал главной страшилкой на Хэллоуин

Boris Johnson, the Joker and Wonder Woman among 'most popular' children's Halloween costumes https://t.co/wCJLOccuTx pic.twitter.com/s4mypr9Od0— The Art of Shopping (@RTshopper) October 28, 2019
All ready for @Greenfaulds_HS S6/staff Halloween Quiz. Team Social Subjects had to represent their subject. The great thing about the wig is I can go as Boris Johnson next year. pic.twitter.com/ISLVAeFcSW— Modern Studies (@modsghs) October 28, 2019
What’s scarier @BorisJohnson and #brexit or Halloween 🙄😂 the wee brother ready for the Halloween disco in school 🎃 pic.twitter.com/wVeDTsgnBh— Aimee Duffy (@Aimee_D92) October 24, 2019
PM @BorisJohnson has surged in popularity... as a choice for children’s Halloween outfits.— ITV News (@itvnews) October 28, 2019
The top 20 list of topical outfits is here: https://t.co/8CHmJuM8vj pic.twitter.com/fCn4d7yTl5
My mum turned up to my sisters Halloween party dressed as Boris Johnson pre AND post 'I'd rather die in a ditch than ask the EU for an extension' #legend (my mam, not BJ) pic.twitter.com/MjIujv1aJm— Joanna Higson (@JoannaHigson) October 28, 2019
Hubble Bubble— Damo🌹REGISTER TO VOTE! (@Cornish_Damo) October 28, 2019
Toil & Trouble
Come what may, no ifs or buts, do or die...
The spell of the Dead in a Ditch Witch.
So much for leaving on Halloween, another lie, another failure. Boris Johnson's Tories are the most incompetent govt I've ever seen. #BrexitExtension pic.twitter.com/wVwuTjKPvA
It's the 10th most popular kids' costume in the UK https://t.co/OsxmwpQzeE— Metro (@MetroUK) October 28, 2019
Boris Johnson has been named the second scariest celebrity of 2019, only trumped by the US President.— Beano (@BeanoOfficial) October 28, 2019
He's also been voted in the top 10 Halloween costumes for kids this year ��
Check out how to put together your own ghastly Boris costume: https://t.co/Kii6IrITnk pic.twitter.com/rB99hve9oX