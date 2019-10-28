Rambler's Top100






Брексит Бугимен: Джонсон стал звездой Хэллоуина

Брексит Бугимен: Джонсон стал главной страшилкой на Хэллоуин

Премьер-министр Великобритании Борис Джонсон стал звездой Хеллоуина в своей стране.

Детишки начали подбирать соответствующие костюмы, а персонаж даже получил собственное название, передает Metro.

В частности, компания Beano Studios провела исследование перед "самым страшным праздником года". В списке самых популярных костюмов на День всех святых оказался Борис Джонсон, заняв 10 строчку в рейтинге.

Персонажа премьер-министра нарекли на Хеллоуин "Брексит Бугимен". Что примечательно, дети собираются использовать тему Brexit в качестве источника вдохновения для костюма. Четверть опрошенных также ответила, что оденется в одного из известных британских политиков.










