Брексит Бугимен: Джонсон стал главной страшилкой на Хэллоуин

Boris Johnson, the Joker and Wonder Woman among 'most popular' children's Halloween costumes https://t.co/wCJLOccuTx pic.twitter.com/s4mypr9Od0 — The Art of Shopping (@RTshopper) October 28, 2019

All ready for @Greenfaulds_HS S6/staff Halloween Quiz. Team Social Subjects had to represent their subject. The great thing about the wig is I can go as Boris Johnson next year. pic.twitter.com/ISLVAeFcSW — Modern Studies (@modsghs) October 28, 2019

What’s scarier @BorisJohnson and #brexit or Halloween 🙄😂 the wee brother ready for the Halloween disco in school 🎃 pic.twitter.com/wVeDTsgnBh — Aimee Duffy (@Aimee_D92) October 24, 2019

PM @BorisJohnson has surged in popularity... as a choice for children’s Halloween outfits.



The top 20 list of topical outfits is here: https://t.co/8CHmJuM8vj pic.twitter.com/fCn4d7yTl5 — ITV News (@itvnews) October 28, 2019

My mum turned up to my sisters Halloween party dressed as Boris Johnson pre AND post 'I'd rather die in a ditch than ask the EU for an extension' #legend (my mam, not BJ) pic.twitter.com/MjIujv1aJm — Joanna Higson (@JoannaHigson) October 28, 2019

Hubble Bubble

Toil & Trouble

Come what may, no ifs or buts, do or die...



The spell of the Dead in a Ditch Witch.



So much for leaving on Halloween, another lie, another failure. Boris Johnson's Tories are the most incompetent govt I've ever seen. #BrexitExtension pic.twitter.com/wVwuTjKPvA — Damo🌹REGISTER TO VOTE! (@Cornish_Damo) October 28, 2019

It's the 10th most popular kids' costume in the UK https://t.co/OsxmwpQzeE — Metro (@MetroUK) October 28, 2019

Boris Johnson has been named the second scariest celebrity of 2019, only trumped by the US President.



He's also been voted in the top 10 Halloween costumes for kids this year ��



Check out how to put together your own ghastly Boris costume: https://t.co/Kii6IrITnk pic.twitter.com/rB99hve9oX — Beano (@BeanoOfficial) October 28, 2019

Премьер-министр Великобритании Борис Джонсон стал звездой Хеллоуина в своей стране.Детишки начали подбирать соответствующие костюмы, а персонаж даже получил собственное название, передает Metro.В частности, компания Beano Studios провела исследование перед "самым страшным праздником года". В списке самых популярных костюмов на День всех святых оказался Борис Джонсон, заняв 10 строчку в рейтинге.Персонажа премьер-министра нарекли на Хеллоуин "Брексит Бугимен". Что примечательно, дети собираются использовать тему Brexit в качестве источника вдохновения для костюма. Четверть опрошенных также ответила, что оденется в одного из известных британских политиков.