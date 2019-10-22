Rambler's Top100










Властям Канады надоело вкладываться в охрану Маркл и Гарри

Власти Канады прекратят финансировать охрану принца Гарри и Меган Маркл с 31 марта, когда супружеская пара официально выйдет из статуса старших членов королевской семьи.

Соответствующее заявление обнародовала Канадская королевская конная полиция, передает The Daily Mail.

Как стало известно, Канада помогала охранять принца Гарри с супругой еще с тех пор, как они обосновались на острове Ванкувер в ноябре 2018 года.

"Герцог и герцогиня Сассекские, которые решили частично переехать в Канаду, поставили наше правительство перед уникальным и беспрецедентным набором обстоятельств. Поскольку герцог и герцогиня в настоящее время признаны лицами, пользующимися международной защитой, Канада обязана оказывать помощь в области безопасности по мере необходимости", — сказано в заявлении.
В полиции добавили, что с апреля услуга перестанет действовать в соответствии с изменением статуса принца Гарри и Меган Маркл.

Тем временем журналисты предположили, что решение канадских властей может означать, что стоимость круглосуточной дорогостоящей защиты парочки упадет на плечи британских налогоплательщиков.


