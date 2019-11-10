Rambler's Top100






Елизавета II готовится отречься от престола

Королева Великобритании Елизавета II может отречься от престола в течение ближайших 18 месяцев в пользу своего сына Чарльза.

По данным таблоида The Sun, ее место перейдет 71-летнему сыну, герцогу Уэльскому Чарльзу.

Согласно статистике, Елизавета II стала все реже посещать официальные мероприятия, что может свидетельствовать о готовности королевы оставить престол. При чем, Чарльз везде ее замещает.

По словам источника, отречение королевы может быть приурочено к ее 95-му дню рождения. Ее супруг, принц Филипп, также отошел от дел в этом возрасте. Открыто о вероятном отречении от престола не сообщается, однако в прессе распространяются слухи, будто этот процесс идет уже давно.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

On #RemembranceSunday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily, as the nation honoured those who have lost their lives in conflict. The Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and The Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office for the National Service of Remembrance, as The Prince of Wales laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of The Queen, who is Head of the Armed Forces, followed by The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York, and Members of the Royal Family. Every year, the nation unites on Remembrance Sunday, traditionally held at 11am on the second Sunday in November, to honour the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community, the British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside us and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts 📷PA / Crown Copyright #WeWillRememberThem

Публикация от Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal)


Елизавета II является королевой с 1952 года. Дольше нее Великобританией не правил еще ни один монарх. Британская монархия – не единственное королевское учреждение в Европе. В частности, в Норвегии, Испании и Нидерландах также есть свои королевские дома.




