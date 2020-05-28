Скончался самый старый мужчина на Земле

#BREAKING: The world's oldest man, Bob Weighton, has died from cancer at the age of 112, his family have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/sgZO8StULP— Zidhan Riyaz (@LiyaaKujjaa) May 28, 2020
In a statement the family said: "He viewed everyone as his brother or sister and believed in loving and accepting and caring for one another. He had many, many friendships and read and talked politics, theology, ecology and more right up until his death."https://t.co/IdyjklC4Is— Benjamin Butterworth 🏡 (@benjaminbutter) May 28, 2020