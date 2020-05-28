Rambler's Top100











Скончался самый старый мужчина на Земле | Фото:28.05 22:01   MIGnews.com

Скончался самый старый мужчина на Земле

В четверг, 28 мая, скончался самый старый мужчина на Земле, британец Боб Уэйтон.

Об этом сообщает Association Press со ссылкой на заявление семьи покойного.

На момент смерти Уэйтону из города Олтон в южном графстве Хэмпшир было 112 лет и 60 дней. По информации агентства, причиной кончины стало раковое заболевание.



Кому перешел титул старейшего мужчины планеты, на данный момент не уточняется.

Долгожитель родился 29 марта 1908 года в английском городе Кингстон-апон-Халл. Он работал инженером, учителем, был отцом двоих сыновей, дочери и дедушкой для десяти внуков и 25 правнуков.




