29.04 06:15   MIGnews.com

Две гориллы в Конго оказались любительницами селфи

Две гориллы, которые находятся под угрозой исчезновения, в Конголезском национальном парке Вирунга в Демократической Республике Конго оказались настоящими любительницами селфи.

Об этом в воскресенье, 28 апреля сообщает The Independent.

Такое открытие сделал волонтер парка Матье Шамаву, который заметил, как животные с любопытством наблюдают как он фотографируется на фоне разных пейзажей.

Как известно, рейджеры, которые охраняют животных национального парка от браконьеров, активно ведут странички в соцсетях. Там они публикуют фото животных или рассказы о своей работе.

И вот последние фото Матье, опубликованное в Instagram, которое он подписал: "просто еще один день на работе", набрало огромную популярность за несколько дней.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

You might have recently seen caretakers Mathieu and Patrick’s amazing selfie with female orphaned gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze inside the Senkwekwe center at Virunga National Park. We’ve received dozens of messages about the photo. YES, it’s real! Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities! Also, it’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time. Guys, if you shared our gorilla selfie post, please share our Earth Day posts as well! Conserving Virunga’s amazing wildlife is a constant challenge for the Park and our work wouldn’t be possible without your support. Matching funds have been pledged on every donation to the Park today, up to a total of $25,000—giving us the opportunity to raise $50,000 for Virunga! Visit virunga.org/donate or click the link in our bio to get involved and keep sharing our posts! Thank you! *We want to emphasize that these gorillas are in an enclosed sanctuary for orphans to which they have lived since infancy. The caretakers at Senkwekwe take great care to not put the health of the gorillas in danger. These are exceptional circumstances in which the photo was taken. It is never permitted to approach a gorilla in the wild. #gorillaselfie #gorilla #mountaingorilla #mountaingorillaselfie #selfie #earthday #earthday2019 #virunga #virunganationalpark #congo #drcongo #rdc #drc #protecttheplanet #happyearthday #wildlife #wildlifeconservation #conservation #natureconservation

Публикация от Virunga National Park (@virunganationalpark)


На снимках видно, как две самки горной гориллы - Ндакази и Ндезе мило позируют Матье, при этом стоя на двух ногах.

"Я был очень удивлен, когда увидел такое... Это было очень смешно. Очень любопытно наблюдать, как горилла может имитировать действия человека и стоять на двух ногах", - сказал заместитель директора национального парка Инносент Мбуранумве. "Обычно они не становятся вот так — эта поза означает, что животные испытывают любопытство".

Забавный пост собрал 25 тысяч лайков и около 20 тысяч репостов. Восторженные пользователи отмечали фотогеничность горилл и их радость к жизни. В комментариях люди благодарят сотрудников парка за их работу и по-доброму завидуют их "рабочему месту".

Кроме того, с помощью опубликованных фото Матье сможет привлечь финансовые средства для помощи этим редким животным.


