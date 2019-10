27.10 20:15 MIGnews.com

#Exclusive: The Israeli Prime Minister's Boeing 767 exited the garage for the first time. The Israeli Air Force One is painted in blue and white: In the tail Star of David and on the body the words "State of Israel" 🇮🇱. @ynetalerts @avischarf @CivMilAir #potn @airlivenet @Obs_IL pic.twitter.com/QgvsfxdSAq