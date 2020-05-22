Пассажир самолета вместо маски надел на лицо женское белье

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
NEW RULES: We're all gonna need to band together and cut this "oh hey everyone look at me and how funny and original I am using lace women's underwear as a mask" horseshit off at the pass before it gets any worse. We're all in this together, yo. ✈️🙏🏼👙😷💁🏼♀️ (Psssst...you can tap the link in our bio for a 3-pack of non-underwear masks for $25 kthxbai) Note: THIS ISN'T POLITICAL OR ABOUT A HAT. HE IS WEARING UNDERWEAR ON HIS FACE. 😢