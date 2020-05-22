Rambler's Top100











Пассажир самолета вместо маски надел на лицо женское белье

В связи с пандемией коронавируса каждый должен при себе иметь защитную маску, ведь без нее вас никуда не пустят. Однако, бывают ситуации, когда люди банально забывают эти элементарные средства защиты и приходится как-то выкручиваться, например, как один из пассажиров самолета, о котором пойдет речь.

Мужчина, летевший рейсовым самолетом, забыл надеть маску и решил выкрутиться. Он где-то отыскал женское кружевное белье и надел его на лицо вместо маски. Фотографию чудака опубликовали в Instagram-аккаунте @passengershaming.

Пользователи сети призвали объединиться и покончить с такими выходками, "пока не стало еще хуже".

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

NEW RULES: We’re all gonna need to band together and cut this “oh hey everyone look at me and how funny and original I am using lace women’s underwear as a mask” horseshit off at the pass before it gets any worse. We’re all in this together, yo. ✈️🙏🏼👙😷💁🏼‍♀️ (Psssst...you can tap the link in our bio for a 3-pack of non-underwear masks for $25 kthxbai) Note: THIS ISN’T POLITICAL OR ABOUT A HAT. HE IS WEARING UNDERWEAR ON HIS FACE. 😢 • • • #passengershaming #underwearonairplanes #instagramaviation #comeflywithme #airlinelife #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #plane #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilotlife #frequentflier #mask #covid19 #coronavirus

Публикация от Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming)




