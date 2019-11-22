Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Костюм похожий на форму в лагерях смерти за $1800 | Фото:26.11 07:48   MIGnews.com

Костюм похожий на форму в лагерях смерти за $1800

Роскошный дом моды, базирующийся в Испании, извинился за коллекцию одежды, похожую на форму заключенного концентрационного лагеря в Холокост. Полосатый брючный костюм был удален с веб-сайта Loewe в пятницу, 22 ноября, после извинений компании.

Костюм, который продавался за 1840 долларов, был частью коллекции, вдохновленной рисунками британского керамиста 19-го века Уильяма Де Моргана.

Diet Prada, аккаунт, посвященный разоблачению дизайнеров и модельеров в Instagram, потребовал от Loewe ответа. "Невозможно увидеть что-либо, кроме формы концентрационного лагеря, в этом ансамбле за $ 1840 из капсулы Уильяма де Моргана @ loewe, коллекции, предназначенной для "свободы воображения"… На самом деле воображению не так много места остается, когда внешний вид так сильно тревожит."

В своем заявлении бренд ответил на критику: "Мы обратили наше внимание на то, что один из наших образов, представленный в журнале, и часть образа по "керамисту Уильяму де Моргана" могут быть неверно истолкованы как относящиеся к одному из самых одиозных моментов в истории человечества. Это никогда не было нашим намерением, и мы приносим извинения любому, кто может чувствовать, что мы нечувствительны к священным воспоминаниям. Указанные товары были исключены из нашего коммерческого предложения."

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Unable to see anything but concentration camp uniforms in this $1,840 ensemble from @loewe ‘s William De Morgan capsule, a collection meant to “capture a freedom of imagination”. But with the particular stripe proportions and layout, uniform-style garments, and prominent chest patches, there’s not actually much left to the imagination when the resulting look is so uncannily disturbing. Fast fashion retailers like Urban Outfitters and Zara have had similar products slip through the cracks, which were generally blamed on third-party vendors and swiftly destroyed. Loewe has week-old comments calling this out on post featuring a black and white image from @britishvogue ... when will we see a response? • #Loewe #jwanderson #williamdemorgan #loewewilliamdemorgan #britishvogue #capsulecollection #fashion #designer #luxury #luxurybrand #fail #insensitive #holocaust #holocaustmemorial #uniform #prisoner #stripes #stripeshirt #pajamas #history #wwii #loewebag #jwandersonconverse #jwandersonxuniqlo #fashionfail #zara #urbanoutfitters #model #news #dietprada

Публикация от Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)




Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
09:02
Юристы запретили важную военную акцию на севере
08:48
Саар: Нетаниягу в панике из-за моих лидерских амбиций
08:44
Охана собирает компромат на Шая Ницана
08:09
ЦАХАЛ готовится к "дню ярости" в Газе и на Западном берегу
07:25
Общественный транспорт в шабат: таксисты заблокируют дороги
07:23
Айзенкот: чиновники - популисты, они не поддерживают ЦАХАЛ
07:12
В Тель-Авиве пройдет демонстрация против "госпереворота"
07:08
В Германии произошло крупнейшее в истории ограбление
06:43
Boeing 747 пробыл рекродное количество времени в воздухе
06:00
Прошедший день: Дайджест новостей, которые нельзя пропустить
05:33
Воздушная гимнастка сорвалась с высоты на глазах у зрителей
04:20
В Великобритании изготовили монету весом 5 кг
02:34
Популярные лекарства могут вызвать остановку сердца
01:29
Huawei научила планшет заряжать смартфоны
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus