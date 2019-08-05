"Мисс Земля-2019": как выглядит победительница конкурса

27.10 01:28 MIGnews.com

Presenting the new queens of #MissEarth : Miss Earth 2019 - Nellys Pimentel from Puerto Rico Miss Air 2019 - Emanii Davis from the USA Miss Water 2019 - Klara Vavruskova from Czech Republic Miss Fire 2019 - Alisa Manenok from Belarus pic.twitter.com/xlxO8371w4

Let us all welcome the new queens of #MissEarth:

Miss Earth 2019 - Nellys Pimentel from Puerto Rico

Miss Air 2019 - Emanii Davis from the USA

Miss Water 2019 - Klara Vavruskova from Czech Republic

Miss Fire 2019 - Alisa Manenok from Belarus pic.twitter.com/s51tSGHM9N