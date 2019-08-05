Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











`Мисс Земля-2019`: как выглядит победительница конкурса | Фото:27.10 01:28   MIGnews.com

"Мисс Земля-2019": как выглядит победительница конкурса

В Маниле (Филиппины) 26 октября состоялся конкурс красоты "Мисс Земля – 2019", который проводится на ежегодной основе под эгидой ООН.

Идея мероприятия заключается в привлечении внимания общественности к гуманитарным проблемам, защите окружающей среды и охране природы.

Победительницей в этом году стала пуэрториканка, 21-летняя Неллис Пиментел. Титул "Мисс Воздух" получила американка Эмани Дэвис.

На третьем месте с титулом "Мисс Вода" оказалась представительница Чехии Клара Ваврушкова. А "Мисс Огонь" в этом году стала представительница Беларуси Алиса Маненок.



Всего за победу соревновались 85 участниц от разных стран. Израиль представляла 20-летняя Рим Матар из Назарета.













Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
02:34
Названы полезные свойства апельсиновой корки
00:20
Во Франции ужесточили правила езды на электроскутерах
23:22
Google поможет бороться с зависимостью от гаджетов
22:12
Мумифицированный труп 15 лет "мариновался" в ванной
21:05
Новый скандал на почве "исламофобии" во Франции
20:43
Фатальные выходные: на дорогах Израиля погибли 6 человек
20:11
Ганц предложит Нетаниягу "копромиссную сделку"
19:13
Палестинцы бойкотируют антиизраильский план Штайе
18:41
Израиль выиграл золото на чемпионате мира по кикбоксингу
18:13
Мятежники рохинджа захватили десятки военных входе рейда
17:28
ЦАХАЛ обстрелял подозрительную машину возле Газы
17:03
Аль-Ахбар: ХАМАС усилил слежку за силами ЦАХАЛа
16:29
Профессор Техниона скончался после взрыва в лаборатории
16:12
Индия: студенты сдавали экзамен с коробками на голове
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus