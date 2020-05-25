Rambler's Top100











Гитарист Queen Брайан Мэй перенес сердечный приступ 26.05 01:16   MIGnews.com

Гитарист Queen Брайан Мэй перенес сердечный приступ

72-летний гитарист легендарной рок-группы Queen Брайан Мэй рассказал на своей странице в инстаграм, что в начале мая перенес сердечный приступ.

"Я считал себя очень здоровым человеком. Но оказалось, что у меня были заблокированы три артерии и был риск, что прекратится приток крови к моему сердцу", - написал музыкант.

В больнице ему провели операцию - установили три стента (конструкции, которые держат сосуды открытыми). Сейчас музыкант уже дома.

"Я вышел (из больницы) с очень сильным сердцем, поэтому, думаю, буду в хорошей форме некоторое время", - добавил Мэй.



