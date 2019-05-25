Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Моби извинился перед Натали Портман за прошлые отношения | Фото:27.05 07:06   MIGnews.com

Моби извинился перед Натали Портман за прошлые отношения

Американский музыкант Моби в субботу, 25 мая, публично принес извинения оскароносной актрисе Натали Портман за отношения почти два десятилетия назад, после того, как она отвергла эту информацию и обвинила его в том, что он был "жутким".

53-летний Моби, чье настоящее имя Ричард Мелвилл Холл, написал в мемуарах "Тогда все обошлось", что он ненадолго встречался с Портман, когда ей было 20 лет. "В течение нескольких недель я пытался быть парнем Натали, но это не сработало", - написал он. "Я подумал, что мне придется сказать ей, что моя паника была слишком вопиющей для меня, чтобы быть в настоящих отношениях, но однажды вечером по телефону она сообщила мне, что встретила кого-то другого. Я был рад, что мне никогда не придется рассказать ей, насколько я был задет."

Портман, которой сейчас 37 лет, рассказала в четверг журналу Harper's Bazaar, что она "удивилась, узнав, что он охарактеризовал очень короткое время знакомства как отношения, потому что, насколько я помню, гораздо более взрослый мужчина просто был со мной жутким." Она сказала, что ей не было 20 лет, а на самом деле ей исполнялось 18. Моби утверждал, что ему было тогда 33 года.

"Не было никаких проверок фактов - это кажется почти преднамеренным", - заявила она. "То, что он использовал эту историю, чтобы продать свою книгу, меня очень беспокоит. Это был не тот случай. Есть много фактических ошибок и выдумок. Мне бы хотелось, чтобы он или его издатель обратились к проверке фактов."

Первоначально Моби ответил в удаленном посте в Instagram, что "это больно, особенно потому, что я всегда уважал ее и думал, что мы друзья".

Но в субботу он отправил извинения Портман, сказав, что большая часть критики, с которой он сталкивается, является "очень обоснованной". Он сказал, что был "по-настоящему невнимательным", не обратившись к ней до публикации книги. "Я должен был действовать более ответственно и уважительно, когда мы с Натали впервые встретились почти 20 лет назад", - добавил он.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. Moby

Публикация от moby xⓋx (@moby)






Генеральный консул Израиля в Нью-Йорке Дани Даян отреагировал на эту историю тем, что выложил фотографию себя и Портман и написал: "Я никогда не утверждал, что она была моей девушкой".





Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
07:19
Харедим: Либерман ненавидит Нетаниягу
06:45
Полиция Лиона ищет террориста, оставившего бомбу на улице
06:24
Видео: момент спасения потерпевших крушение на Кинерете
04:46
Зависимость от игр причислили к "расстройствам поведения"
03:43
Fiat Chrysler ведет активные переговоры с Renault
02:40
ВОЗ называет игровое расстройство болезнью
01:23
Первые леди США и Японии посетили музей Токио
00:39
Посол США призывает Китай поговорить с Далай-ламой
23:43
В результате крушения вертолета в Мексике – 6 погибших
21:22
Суданские протестные группы призывают к забастовке
21:22
Появилась запись поджога поля израильским военнослужащим
20:31
"Ликуд" угрожает провести кампанию среди избирателей НДИ
20:07
В Ливане арестовали саудовца с 10 кг амфетамина
19:01
Богатейшая женщина Израиля в деле о взяточничестве
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus