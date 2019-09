Скончался первый немецкий космонавт

23.09 05:21 MIGnews.com

Cosmonaut Sigmund Jähn died at the age of 82. As part of the Soyuz 31 flight he became the first German in space. While he was awarded as "Hero of the GDR" (East Germany) and "Hero of the Soviet Union", many West-Germans only knew his name from the 2003 movie "Good Bye, Lenin!". pic.twitter.com/iFdlKWrqTC