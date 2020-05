Ривлин поздравил старейшую праведницу народов мира

22.05 20:25 MIGnews.com

She had risked her own life to shelter a #Jewish boy from the Nazi-#German persecution during #WWII, for which she was later awarded #Righteous Among the Nations title. Anna Koźmińska, celebrates her 101st birthday on Friday. More: https://t.co/m3roQ7nNCB pic.twitter.com/vOkKgCBMaP