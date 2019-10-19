Rambler's Top100






Нетта Барзилай покорила Китай

Нетта Барзилай покорила Китай

Победительница песенного конкурса Евровидение-2018 от Израиля Нетта Барзилай с распростертыми объятиями была встречена в Китае 500-миллионной аудиторией.

Артистка исполнила свой хит "Nana Banana", а соответствующее видео с концерта обнародовала на своей странице в Instagram.

После победы на Евровидении Нетта сделала успешную карьеру не только в Израиле, но и далеко за пределами Европы и Ближнего Востока. Ее клип на пеню TOY получил свыше 20 миллионов просмотров еще до того, как она исполнила его на песенном конкурсе.

А недавно почтовая служба Чада, возобновившего отношения с Израилем, выпустила марки, посвященные Евровидению, на которых изображена Нетта. Более того, Барзилай сыграет роль в новом фильме Netflix о Евровидении с Уиллом Ферреллом и Рэйчел МакАдамс в главных ролях.




