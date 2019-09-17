Rambler's Top100






Многодетный Болдуин вновь станет отцом | Фото:20.09 09:27   MIGnews.com

Многодетный Болдуин вновь станет отцом

61-летний голливудский актер Алек Болдуин готовится в шестой раз стать отцом.

Об этом рассказала его супруга Хилария в Instagram, показав видео с ультразвука.

"Мы узнали, что внутри меня растет маленький человек. Звук этого сильного сердца делает меня такой счастливой, особенно из-за потери, которую мы пережили весной. Мы хотим поделиться этой новостью, поскольку взволнованы и не собираемся скрывать беременность", – подписала Хилария под видео.

Она добавила, что хочет находиться в спокойствии, в связи с чем попросила СМИ не отправлять папарацци на слежку. "Я хочу сохранять спокойствие в этот сложный, но такой прекрасный период", — добавила Хилария.

Как известно, пара поженилась в 2012 году, и уже следующим летом у них появилась дочка Кармен Габриэла. В последующие годы Хилария родила еще трех сыновей. А весной 2019 года у супруги Болдуина случился выкидыш. Для Хиларии это будет пятый ребенок, а для Алека — шестой. От брака с Ким Бейсингер у него 22-летняя дочь Айрленд.


Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛. The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea...and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok. My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛

Допис, поширений Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)






