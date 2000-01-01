Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











`Если Тауэр покинут вороны, он обратится в пыль` 20.05 21:07   MIGnews.com

"Если Тауэр покинут вороны, он обратится в пыль"

"По легенде, если Тауэр покинут вороны, он обратится в пыль, а для королевства наступят великие беды"

Долгое время у воронов Тауэра не было потомства, что волновало смотрителя птиц Крис Скайфа. Но счастливое событие таки свершилось - воронов, живущих в лондонском Тауэре, впервые за 30 лет появились птенцы, сообщается на странице The Tower of London в "Твиттере”








Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
13:39
В Иерусалиме зарезали человека
13:10
Нестрогий режим для палестинских террористов
13:04
Толпа мигрантов парализовала крупнейший аэропорт Франции
12:47
Приключения для всей семьи в ближайшие выходные
12:38
Туристов просят не посещать долину вулканов Японии
12:18
Бейрут доволен "прогрессом" в морском пограничном споре
12:07
Движение женщин: вернуть "отца" и "мать" в формы ЦАХАЛа
11:52
Венесуэла отказывается от платежных систем Visa и Mastercard
11:23
Беларусь: Найдены останки сотен жертв Холокоста
11:23
Тель-Авив: сотни пенсионеров против сокращения пенсий
11:03
Иран выходит за пределы
10:40
"Только от Ирана зависит, какова будет его судьба"
10:30
"Страной правит Яир Нетаниягу"
10:15
Коалиция в шоке: Ликуд отказал кандидату в госконтролеры
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus