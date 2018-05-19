Rambler's Top100








Опросы




Nakonu.com









twitter.com19.05 18:05   MIGnews.com

Подробности свадьбы принца Гарри и Меган Маркл

Принц Гарри и американская актриса Меган Маркл заключили брак в часовне Святого Георгия в Виндзорском замке. Церемония бракосочетания состоялась в субботу, 19 мая.

Невеста вошла в церковь в длинном белом платье, слегка открывающем плечи, фате и бриллиантовой тиаре. Свадебный наряд был создан британским дизайнером Клэр Уэйт Келлер – креативным директором Givenchy.







К алтарю Марл, вопреки традиции, вел свекр, так как отец Меган не смог приехать на свадьбу из-за серьезных проблем со здоровьем.

Обряд венчания провел архиепископ Кентерберийский Джастин Уэлби.







На церемонии присутствовали 2,6 тысяч гостей, среди которых было немало знаменитостей: Элтон Джон, американская телеведущая Опра Уинфри, теннисистка Серена Уильямс, Джордж Клуни, Виктория и Дэвид Бекхэмы и другие.



Также в Георгиевском зале в Виндзорском замке, пройдет торжественный обед, на который приглашены 600 человек.

Позже принц Гарри и Маркл отправятся в Фрогмор-хаус - загородную резиденцию королевской семьи. Остаток вечера молодожены проведут в кругу своих ближайших друзей.

Тысячи людей собрались у Винздора, чтобы поздравить младшего внука Елизаветы II.


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
18:43
Либерман обвинил Совет ООН в поддержке террора
17:01
В ходе протеста в Иране погибли 2 человека
16:32
Индийский Су-30МКИ засек китайский самолет-невидимку
16:00
Арабы устроили беспорядки в Хайфе
15:26
В Британии прошло венчание принца Гарри и Меган Маркл
15:11
CША прекращают программы помощи на северо-западе Сирии
14:44
Гринблатт призвал объединиться для достижения "мира"
14:11
ЕС и Иран проведут семинар по ядерному сотрудничеству
13:44
Минздрав Газы: умерли еще двое участников "марша"
13:09
Немецкие депутаты подали в суд на Меркель
12:47
Лапид обвинил Нетаниягу в "дружбе" с республиканцами
12:18
США изменили маршруты B-52 после угроз КНДР
11:44
ЕС может блокировать санкции США против Ирана
11:13
США представят свой "ближневосточный план" после Рамадана
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus