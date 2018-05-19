Подробности свадьбы принца Гарри и Меган Маркл

The Archbishop of Canterbury joins the couple's right hands together and proclaims them husband and wife #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/KOVegcknHw— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 19 мая 2018 г.
The congregation stands as the Bride and Groom return to the Quire, and the National Anthem is played #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/zfZpNmOok9— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 19 мая 2018 г.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart the Chapel for a carriage procession through the Castle and Windsor Town #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/2aBMGIcZSf— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 19 мая 2018 г.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gather with their family and friends outside the Chapel, and are greeted by 200 guests involved with organisations closely associated with the couple #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/L8MX4me9t7— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 19 мая 2018 г.