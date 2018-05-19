19.05 18:05 MIGnews.com

Подробности свадьбы принца Гарри и Меган Маркл

The Archbishop of Canterbury joins the couple's right hands together and proclaims them husband and wife #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/KOVegcknHw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 19 мая 2018 г.

The congregation stands as the Bride and Groom return to the Quire, and the National Anthem is played #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/zfZpNmOok9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 19 мая 2018 г.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart the Chapel for a carriage procession through the Castle and Windsor Town #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/2aBMGIcZSf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 19 мая 2018 г.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gather with their family and friends outside the Chapel, and are greeted by 200 guests involved with organisations closely associated with the couple #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/L8MX4me9t7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 19 мая 2018 г.

Принц Гарри и американская актриса Меган Маркл заключили брак в часовне Святого Георгия в Виндзорском замке. Церемония бракосочетания состоялась в субботу, 19 мая.Невеста вошла в церковь в длинном белом платье, слегка открывающем плечи, фате и бриллиантовой тиаре. Свадебный наряд был создан британским дизайнером Клэр Уэйт Келлер – креативным директором Givenchy.К алтарю Марл, вопреки традиции, вел свекр, так как отец Меган не смог приехать на свадьбу из-за серьезных проблем со здоровьем.Обряд венчания провел архиепископ Кентерберийский Джастин Уэлби.На церемонии присутствовали 2,6 тысяч гостей, среди которых было немало знаменитостей: Элтон Джон, американская телеведущая Опра Уинфри, теннисистка Серена Уильямс, Джордж Клуни, Виктория и Дэвид Бекхэмы и другие.Также в Георгиевском зале в Виндзорском замке, пройдет торжественный обед, на который приглашены 600 человек.Позже принц Гарри и Маркл отправятся в Фрогмор-хаус - загородную резиденцию королевской семьи. Остаток вечера молодожены проведут в кругу своих ближайших друзей.Тысячи людей собрались у Винздора, чтобы поздравить младшего внука Елизаветы II.