Дени Вильнев потратил год на разработку червей для `Дюны` 19.05 01:22

Дени Вильнев потратил год на разработку червей для "Дюны"

Режиссер Дени Вильнёв рассказал, что около года ушло на работу над дизайном песчаных червей Шаи-Хулуд для новой экранизации фантастического романа "Дюна". Выведенные Фрэнком Гербертом в романе, на основе которого снимается фильм, эти существа считаются одними из самых знаковых во всей мировой научной фантастике.

"Мы говорили о каждой мелочи, которая сделала бы такое существо возможным. От текстуры кожи до того, как открывается рот и как червь питается под песком. Ушел год на работу над дизайном и поиск идеальной формы, которая должна была выглядеть достаточно доисторически", - заявил режиссер в интервью журналу Empire.

Премьера первой части фильма "Дюна" запланирована на 18 декабря 2020 года.



