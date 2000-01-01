Rambler's Top100





Галь Гадот обвинили в дискриминации инвалидов

Голливудская актриса израильского происхождения Галь Гадот навлекла на себя общественный гнев за слова в память об ученом и популяризаторе науки Стивене Хокинге, который скончался ранее на этой неделе.


"Покойся с миром, Доктор Хокинг. Теперь ты свободен от каких-либо физических ограничений. Твой великолепие и мудрость будут чтиться вечно", - написала она 14 марта, когда сообщили о смерти этого выдающегося ученого-астрофизика.

Именно упоминание его "ограничений" и возмутило пользователей Сети, которые обвинили ее в предвзятом и дискриминационном отношении к инвалидам.

В результате под "твитом" актрисы развязалась нешуточная дискуссия (на секундочку, запись Гадот собрала почти 2 тысячи комментариев), участники которой спорили как с ней, так и между собой.



"Я считаю вас фантастической, Галь, но от этого "твита" сильно веет эйблизмом. Его физические ограничения не помешали ему изменить мир. Люди с ограниченными возможностями не хотят, чтобы смерть была их освобождением от проблем. Мы хотим, чтобы нас ценили за то, что мы можем, а не жалели за то, чего мы не можем", - пишет Адам Циммерман.


"Галь, у меня хроническое заболевание. Я не могу сходить в душ или даже встать с кровати. И так уже 18 лет. Но я веду исследования о благотворительном финансировании исследований в отношении моей болезни – синдрома хронической усталости – и пропагандирую перемены. И это все, не вставая с постели. Неужели моя жизнь не важна? Нетрудоспособность не постыдна, а вот предвзятость – да", - пишет Амара Кэмпбелл.


"Неверно предполагать, что инвалидность его ограничивала. За свою жизнь он сделал больше, чем большинство из нас. Неверно предполагать, что он должен быть умереть, чтобы "освободиться". Он был свободен всю свою жизнь", - добавила пользовательница Николь.
