Галь Гадот обвинили в дискриминации инвалидов

Rest in peace Dr. Hawking. Now you're free of any physical constraints.. Your brilliance and wisdom will be cherished forever ✨ pic.twitter.com/EQzSxqNTuN — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) 14 марта 2018 г.

I think you’re fantastic Gal but this tweet is very ableist. His physical constraints didn’t stop him from changing the world. People with disabilities don’t wish for death to be free of their challenges. We wish to be valued for what we CAN do, not pitied for we can’t. — Adam B. Zimmerman (@ABZimm) 14 марта 2018 г.

Gal I am chronically ill. Can't shower or even get myself out of bed. Lost 18 years thus far. But I ran a charity funding research for my illness #ME and advocate for Change. All from my bed. Is my life not important? Disablement is not shameful, bigotry is. Watch @unrestfilm pls — amara campbell (@amaracampbell) 14 марта 2018 г.

It’s harmful to suggest that his disability constrained him. He did more in his lifetime than most of us. It’s harmful to suggest that he has to be dead to be “free.” He was free his whole life. — nicole (@ourelectra) 15 марта 2018 г.

