Rambler's Top100










Опросы




Nakonu.com











Зараженный Том Хэнкс поделился хорошими новостями | Фото:18.03 02:37   MIGnews.com

Зараженный Том Хэнкс поделился хорошими новостями

Знаменитый американский актер Том Хэнкс и его супруга Рита Уилсон полностью вылечились от коронавируса и выписались из больницы в Австралии.

Хорошими новостями знаменитость поделилась в Instagram.

"Мы чувствовали себя немного уставшими, как при простуде, были также боли в теле. У Риты был небольшой озноб, который то исчезал, то появлялся. Была также небольшая температура. Как положено, мы оба прошли тесты на коронавирус, и они оказались положительными", – рассказал Хэнкс.

Актер благодарил австралийцев за их поддержку и за то, "как они замечательно заботились".



О том, что Хэнкс с супругой заразились COVID-19, стало известно 12 марта. Они отправились в Австралию для съемок в фильме об Элвисе Пресли.


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
10:06
В Газе построят два объекта для изоляции зараженных
10:01
Первая смерть от коронавируса в Молдове, введен карантин
09:45
El Al будет летать четыре раза в день
09:24
Хиба Язбак: мы демонтируем Государство Израиль изнутри
09:11
Джаред Лето медитировал в пустыне и не знал о пандемии
08:43
Бени Ганц кричал и ругался на Нетаниягу по телефону
08:29
Израиль: резко подскочил курс доллара
08:08
Тель-Авив: на пляже Гордон обнаружен труп женщины
08:03
Лапид: не избранная власть запретила вам выходить из дома  
08:02
Вопреки запрету: свыше 150 ультраортодоксов на свадьбе
07:44
"C какой стати семью Нетаниягу проверили на Covid-19?"
07:44
Количество зараженных возросло в Израиле до 427
07:30
Турки и белорусы решили играть в футбол несмотря на COVID-19
07:13
Арье Дери посадили на карантин
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus