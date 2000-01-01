Rambler's Top100





Мэрилина Мэнсона обвинили в домогательствах к актрисам

Рок-музыкант и лидер одноименной группы Мэрилин Мэнсон сексуально домогался участниц съемочной площадки сериала "Доктор Хаус". Об этом в своем Twitter рассказала 32-летеняя американская актриса Шарлин Йи, исполнившая на экране роль доктора Чи Пак.


"Даже не спрашивайте о Мэрилине Мэнсоне. Да, это случилось очень давно. Мы снимали последний эпизод "Доктора Хауса". Он пришел на съемки, так как фанател от сериала, и стал домогаться к каждой женщине из съемочной группы", — написала она.

По словам Йи, Мэнсон расспрашивал актрис об их предпочтениях в сексе и готовы ли они попробовать конкретные позы, а ее саму назвал "китайцем".


Актриса надеется, что ее обидчик обратится за помощью к психиатрам, но при этом не хочет, чтобы ее саму запомнили как женщину, обвинившую шок-рокера в домогательствах.

Стоит отметить, что в прошлом году Мэнсон сам вступился за обиженных женщин, выгнав из своего коллектива бас-гитариста, обвиненного в изнасиловании певицы Джессики Аддамс.
