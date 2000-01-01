Мэрилина Мэнсона обвинили в домогательствах к актрисам

17.02 11:56 MIGnews.com

Ugh don't even get me started on Marilyn Manson. Yes this happened a long time ago - on the last season of House he came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show & he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man

It's so triggering to see people come up on the internet who have harassed you. And then when you talk about the incidents you become known as the person tied to the harasser. And that's just your name from now on. It almost overrides who you are.