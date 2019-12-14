Rambler's Top100






Тунберг извинилась за призыв поставить политиков к стенке | Фото:15.12 12:50   MIGnews.com

Грета Тунберг: будем ставить мировых лидеров к стенке

16-летняя эко-активистка из Швеции Грета Тунберг извинилась за свои слова с призывом "поставить политиков к стенке".

Девушка подчеркнула, что имела в ввиду неизбежность ответственности мировых лидеров в борьбе с климатическими изменениями, написала она в социальной сети Twitter.

Отметим, свое неоднозначное заявление Тунберг сделала во время выступления в итальянском Турине. Позже она объяснила, что выражение было переведено со шведского языка буквально, тогда как оно означает "поставить кого-то перед трудным вопросом" или "привлечь к ответственности".





Однако часть людей истолковал ее слова в качестве призыва к насилию.

"Вот что происходит, когда вы импровизируете на иностранном языке. Но, конечно, я прошу прощения, если кто-то меня неправильно понял", - написала Тунберг.


