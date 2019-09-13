Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Певец Сэм Смит попросил называть себя ОНИ, вместо ОН | Фото:15.09 05:33   MIGnews.com

Певец Сэм Смит попросил называть себя ОНИ, вместо ОН

Певец Сэм Смит объявил, что хочет, чтобы его называли "они", а не «он», через шесть месяцев после того, как выяснилось, что он не идентифицирует себя как мужчину или как женщину. Смит опубликовал в Instagram в пятницу, подтверждение более ранних сообщених о том, что британская звезда хочет поменять свое местоимение.

27-летний артист сказал: "Я решил, что я меняю свои местоимения на ОНИ / ИХ".

"После долгих лет войны с моим полом я решил принять себя таким, какой я есть, внутри и снаружи", - добавил Смит: "Я надеюсь, что вы можете видеть меня таким, каким я вижу себя сейчас. Спасибо". В интервью с актрисой Джамилой Джамиль на ее шоу I Weigh в марте, Смит показал, что они не идентифицируют себя по гендерному признаку.

Многие звезды выразили поддержку музыканту.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x

Публикация от Sam Smith (@samsmith)




Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
04:18
Активисты приклеили себя ко входу Лондоской недели моды
03:48
Певица Адель подала на развод
02:20
56-летняя Деми Мур обнажилась для глянца
01:14
Назван напиток, улучшающий здоровье мозга
23:16
На Испанию обрушились мощные ливни: число жертв растет
21:32
Дэвид Кэмерон извинился за решения по Brexit
21:24
В Пакистане убито четверо солдат
20:54
Палестинские СМИ: В Газе сбит израильский беспилотник
20:41
Военные задержали неопазнанный параплан к югу от Хайфы
20:28
Умер известный венгерский писатель, переживший Холокост
20:14
Борис Джонсон не смог сыграть на еврейском инструменте
19:48
Член королевской семьи Бахрейна резко осудил Нетаниягу
19:30
Собчак и Богомолов письменно раскаялись в безнравственности
19:03
В Гонконге столкнулись враждующие стороны протеста
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus