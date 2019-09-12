Rambler's Top100






56-летняя Деми Мур обнажилась для глянца

Легендарная американская актриса, звезда фильма "Привидение" Деми Мур снялась обнаженной для глянца.

Соответствующие снимки 56-летней звезды обнародовало издание Harper's Bazaar.

Мур позировала в большой розовой шляпе, сидя у бассейна, улыбаясь на камеру. На других снимках для глянца звезда выглядит естественной в полупрозрачных платьях, демонстрируя стройные ноги.





