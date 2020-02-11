Калкин о Майкле Джексоне: мне больше нечего скрывать

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“It’s always misconstrued, that I ‘emancipated’ myself from my parents,” Culkin explains in our March cover story, available at the link in our bio. “I legally took my parents’ names off of my trust fund and found an executor, someone who would look over my finances, just in case anyone wanted to stick their fucking pinkie in the pie. But the next thing you know, the story was that I divorced my parents. I just thought I was doing it cleanly—taking my father’s name off, taking my mom’s name off, so my opinion is unbiased. And when I did that, the whole thing kinda ended a lot faster.” Photos: @robbiefimmano Styling: @gusromero1 Robe: @dolcegabbana Jewelry: Mack's own
“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged,” the former child superstar tells us of the public’s misperceptions in our March cover story. “Weird. Cracked. And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, Okay, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted. Look: I’m a pretty peerless person.” . Photos: @robbiefimmano Styling: @gusromero1 Full story available at the link in our bio.