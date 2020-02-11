Rambler's Top100








Калкин о Майкле Джексоне: мне больше нечего скрывать

Калкин о Майкле Джексоне: мне больше нечего скрывать

Американский актер Маколей Калкин, известный по фильму "Один дома" вновь опроверг слухи о педофилии короля поп-музыки Майкле Джексоне.

Об этом он рассказал в интервью журналу Esquire.

"Я начну с заявления — нет, это не заявление, а правда! Он ничего со мной не делал. Я никогда не видел, чтобы он делал что-то незаконное с другими. У меня нет причин что-то скрывать — особенно сейчас, поскольку сейчас самое удачное время говорить об этом. Мужик скончался. Если бы мне было что сказать, я бы сказал. Но нет, я никогда ничего не видел, он ничего не делал", – подчеркнул он.
Калкин признался, что в последний раз виделся с другом в 2005 году во время суда. Артиста тогда обвиняли в растлении 13-летнего подростка, спаивании и насильственном удержании. В результате кумира миллионов по всему миру оправдали по всем указанным пунктам.

Маколей тогда выступал в качестве свидетеля защиты. Актер вспомнил, как они встретились в туалете во время перерыва в суде. Джексон тогда пошутил: "Нам лучше не разговаривать, я не хочу повлиять на твои показания". Они тогда рассмеялись и обнялись.



