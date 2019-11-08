Техасская пара дожила до 211 лет на двоих

10.11 18:00 MIGnews.com

Oldest living couple in the world live in Texas. On December 15, John Henderson, 106, and his wife, Charlotte, 105, will celebrate 80 years of marriage. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! https://t.co/OXtUoIOHli pic.twitter.com/PgXrBO0N7F

A couple in Austin, Texas, has been named the oldest living couple in the world, according to Guinness World Records. John Henderson is 106 and his wife, Charlotte, is 105. On December 15, they will celebrate 80 years of marriage. https://t.co/zrmb1uoC0J