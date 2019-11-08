Rambler's Top100






Техасская пара дожила до 211 лет на двоих | Фото: CNN10.11 18:00   MIGnews.com

Техасская пара дожила до 211 лет на двоих

Жена и муж из Техаса в общем возрасте 211 лет на двоих были признаны самой старой парой в мире.

Супругов внесли в Книгу рекордов Гиннеса, передает CNN.

Это случилось за месяц до того, как 106-летний Джон Хендерсон 105-летняя Шарлотта из округа Трэвис должны отпраздновать свою 80-ю годовщину свадьбы – 15 декабря. Они связались узами брака еще во времена Великой депрессии. С тех пор их любовь выдержала все испытания.

Джон и Трэвис познакомились еще в 1934 году во время учебы в Техасском университете. Он тренировал футбольную команду, пока Шарлотта брала уроки, чтобы стать учителем. На сегодняшний день Хендерсон является старейшим футболистом Техасского университета и посещает хотя бы одну игру в год.

В 2009 году пара переехала в Longhorn Village, жилой комплекс для пожилых людей, связанный с группой выпускников университета.




