Бэнкси едко отреагировал на протесты против расизма

Анонимный уличный художник Бэнкси отреагировал на охватившие Соединенные Штаты Америки и весь мир протесты против расизма, спровоцированные убийством афроамериканца Джорджа Флойда белыми полицейскими.

Новый рисунок он показал на своей странице в Instagram.

Художник показал суровую реальность, в рамках которой борцы с расизмом портят имущество и совершают акты вандализма.



В частности, на фото изображены участники акций протеста в Бристоле, которые свергают бронзовую статую предпринимателя, филантропа, члена британского парламента и работорговца Эдварда Колстона.




