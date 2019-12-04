Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Самые влиятельные женщины мира: кто отличился в 2019 году | Фото:06.12 18:39   MIGnews.com

Самые влиятельные женщины мира: кто отличился в 2019 году

Журнал People представил самых влиятельных женщин в 2019 году в своем ежегодном рейтинге.

В список попала супруга бывшего президента США Мишель Обама, недавно выпустившая мемуары. В 2019 году она стала самым продаваемым мемуаристом всех времен, а аудиоверсия Becoming была номинирована на "Грэмми". Мишель Обама названа самой почитаемой женщиной в мире, по версии респондентов.



Голливудская актриса Дженнифер Энистон также стала влиятельной женщиной года. Актриса сыграла главную роль в сериале "Утреннее шоу", где говорила мужчинам: "У вас больше нет власти. Мы все делаем по-своему".



Дженнифер Лопес в 2019 году успела сняться в фильме "Стриптизерши", отправиться в музыкальный тур и обручиться с Алексом Родригесом.



Певица Тейлор Свифт в этом году представила альбом Lover, который стал самым продаваемым всего за одну неделю.




Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
00:07
Япония: тысячи пациентов гибнут из-за лечения антибиотиками
23:15
Названы ведущие "Евровидения-2020"
21:57
В Великобритании женщина построила паб для своего мужа
21:35
Польша хочет купить территорию бывшего концлагеря у Австрии
20:44
Стрельба на авиабазе в США: есть погибшие
20:13
Нетаниягу и Путин поговорили по телефону: о чем шла речь
19:51
Мятежи на границе с Газой возобновились: первые подробности
19:27
Поэт тепла и солнца
19:19
Путин хочет лично встретиться с Зеленским
18:16
Нетаниягу и Ганц грозят победить друг друга на выборах
17:50
Ди Каприо пожертвовал около $100 млн на спасение природы
17:32
Нетаниягу: мы готовимся к ненужным выборам
16:47
Кац и Лавров обсудили помилование Наамы Иссахар
16:20
Сын погибшего космонавта Рамона впервые выступил на IAC 2019
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus