Нет – ненависти! Масштабная акция в Нью-Йорке и Иерусалиме | Фото:06.01 19:05   MIGnews.com

Нет – ненависти! Масштабная акция в Нью-Йорке и Иерусалиме

В воскресенье, 5 января, состоялся марш солидарности с еврейской общиной под лозунгом "Нет – ненависти, нет – страху!" на площади возле штаб-квартиры "Сохнут" в Иерусалиме и в Нью-Йорке.

Об этом сообщает "Аруц Шева".

На марш в Нью-Йорке вышли десятки чиновников и более чем 25 тысяч жителей. Они прошли с плакатами через Бруклинский мост.


"Наведение мостов означает отказ от разногласий, религиозных и политических, и призыв к борьбе с антисемитизмом. Цель сегодняшнего марша – громко и публично объявить, что нападение на еврея – это нападение на каждого жителя Нью-Йорка", – сказал генеральный директор федерации Нью-Йорка UJA Эрик Гольдштейн

В свою очередь, параллельно сотни человек вышли в знак солидарности возле штаб-квартиры "Сохнут" в Иерусалиме. Одним из выступавших на митинге был глава Еврейского агентства Ицхак Герцог.

"Сегодня евреи не чувствуют себя в безопасности на улицах США, как это было и прежде, на протяжении сотен лет. Мы здесь для того, чтобы выразить солидарность и повторить: "Нет – ненависти, нет – страху!" – сказал он.







