06.01 19:05 MIGnews.com

Нет – ненависти! Масштабная акция в Нью-Йорке и Иерусалиме

Thank you to everyone who participated in the No Hate No Fear Solidarity March today. It was encouraging to see so many people come together to condemn anti-Semitism and show that hate will not define us. Photos by AJC - American Jewish Committee and UJA-Federation of New York. pic.twitter.com/R8y2ck6kfU — Combat Anti-Semitism (@CombatASemitism) January 5, 2020

Some light in this dark time.



Thousands of Jews and thousands of allies are marching across the Brooklyn Bridge.



Chanting: “NO HATE, NO FEAR, OUR JEWISH FAMILIES ARE WELCOME HERE!”#NoHateNoFear



pic.twitter.com/hqF6choD4H — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 5, 2020

▶️ Hundreds showed up to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City in a solidarity march against anti-Semitism, Sunday.



The “No Hate, No Fear” march was organized by New York’s Jewish community in the wake of recent anti-Semitic attacks in the area.



(AP) pic.twitter.com/dV8wfxkVWh — The Voice of America (@VOANews) January 6, 2020

At the No Hate No Fear Solidarity March ✡️ pic.twitter.com/gco1k6Thm7 — Tara (@Menooch) January 5, 2020

NO HATE, NO FEAR! Marching against anti-Semitism in NYC. One million people expected. Hope the Brooklyn Bridge can hold us all. pic.twitter.com/pU6SaizgLr — Debbie Levison (@DLevisonAuthor) January 5, 2020

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии





В воскресенье, 5 января, состоялся марш солидарности с еврейской общиной под лозунгом "Нет – ненависти, нет – страху!" на площади возле штаб-квартиры "Сохнут" в Иерусалиме и в Нью-Йорке.Об этом сообщает "Аруц Шева".На марш в Нью-Йорке вышли десятки чиновников и более чем 25 тысяч жителей. Они прошли с плакатами через Бруклинский мост."Наведение мостов означает отказ от разногласий, религиозных и политических, и призыв к борьбе с антисемитизмом. Цель сегодняшнего марша – громко и публично объявить, что нападение на еврея – это нападение на каждого жителя Нью-Йорка", – сказал генеральный директор федерации Нью-Йорка UJA Эрик ГольдштейнВ свою очередь, параллельно сотни человек вышли в знак солидарности возле штаб-квартиры "Сохнут" в Иерусалиме. Одним из выступавших на митинге был глава Еврейского агентства Ицхак Герцог."Сегодня евреи не чувствуют себя в безопасности на улицах США, как это было и прежде, на протяжении сотен лет. Мы здесь для того, чтобы выразить солидарность и повторить: "Нет – ненависти, нет – страху!" – сказал он.