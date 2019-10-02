Rambler's Top100






Кейт и Уильям встретились с духовным лидером мусульман 04.10 15:10   MIGnews.com

Кейт и Уильям встретились с духовным лидером мусульман

Герцогиня Кембриджская Кейт Миддлтон и ее супруг принц Уильям встретились с духовным лидером мусульман в Лондоне, Ага-ханом четвертым.

В сообщении указали, что встреча королевской четы с лидером мусульманской исмаилитской низаритской общины в Лондоне – первый шаг на пути к официальной поездке супругов в Пакистан. Этот визит запланирован на октябрь.
Less than two weeks to go until #RoyalVisitPakistan! صرف دو ہفتوں میں Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined His Highness The Aga Khan for a special event at the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of their official visit to Pakistan later this month. آج دی ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج نے اس ماہ میں پاکستان کے سرکاری دورے سے قبل ہز ہائنیس دی آغا خان کے ہمراہ آغا خان سینٹر میں منعقدہ ایک خصوصی تقریب میں شرکت کی۔ Organised in co-operation with the High Commission of Pakistan, today’s event showcased modern Pakistani culture, and saw The Duke and Duchess meet a range of people from Pakistan, including community leaders, those involved in British and Pakistani business, and key figures within the Diaspora community, including musicians, chefs and artists. پاکستان کے ہائی کمیشن کے تعاون سے منعقدہ، آج کی تقریب جدید پاکستانی ثقافت کی عکاس تھی جس کے دوران دی ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج ، پاکستانی کمیونٹی کے قائدین ، برطانیہ اور پاکستان کے درمیان کاروبار سے متعلق افراد اور پاکستانی نژاد موسیقاروں، فنکاروں اور شیف سے ملاقاتیں کرتے ہوئے نظر آئے ۔ The Aga Khan Development Network (@AKDN) has been working in Pakistan for over a century to improve the quality of life, promote pluralism, and enhance civil society. آغا خان ڈیویلپمنٹ نیٹ ورک ایک صدی سے زائد عرصے سے پاکستان میں معیارِ زندگی میں بہتری، اجتماعیت کے فروغ اور سول سوسائٹی کی ترویج کے لیے مصروفِ عمل ہے۔ 📷 Kensington Palace

