Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Иран депортировал известную британскую певицу | Фото:04.07 12:51   MIGnews.com

Иран депортировал известную британскую певицу

Всемирно известная британская соул-певица, обладательница премии "Грэмми" Джосс Стоун заявила в среду, что иранские власти депортировали ее после прибытия в Исламскую Республику в рамках мирового концертного тура, хотя она не планировала выступать там.

Об этом пишет The Times of Israel.

31-летняя знаменитость опубликовала в Instagram видео, в котором рассказала: "Ну, мы добрались до Ирана, нас задержали, а затем депортировали". Стоун отметила, что знает, что сольные выступления женщин запрещены, но она очень хотела увидеть Иран.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn’t over ride the system. They didn’t speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball

Публикация от Joss Stone (@jossstone)


Артистка написала, что иранские власти поместили ее в "черный список", так как посчитали, что она может попытаться устроить публичное шоу. Она описала представителей властей, которые встретили ее по прибытию на иранский остров Киш, как профессионалов, что чувствовалось на протяжении всего времени общения с ними.

"Эти люди действительно хорошие, добрые, которым было жаль, что они не смогли пойти вопреки системы", – отметила исполнительница.

Согласно иранскому законодательству, женщины не могут выступать с сольными концертами, хотя женщины играют в ансамблевых группах и оркестрах.

Певица не назвала цель своего визита в Исламскую Республику.

Иранские газеты сообщили о комментариях Стоун в Instagram в четверг, хотя официальные органы не отреагировали на ее заявление.

Ранее Стоун опубликовала фото своей посадки на рейс на иранский остров Киш в Персидском заливе, который является экономической свободной зоной, что позволяет его посещать представителям многих стран.

Как известно, мировую славу Джосс Стоун приобрела в 2003 году после записи дебютного музыкального альбома The Soul Sessions.

Она активно сотрудничает с международными организациями, занимающимися вопросами обеспечения защиты и благополучия детей. Кроме того, исполнительница часто проводит благотворительные концерты.


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
17:10
Женщины-политики раскритиковали раввина Шломо Авинера
16:30
Работница детского сада жестоко обращалась с детьми
15:08
Суд отбирает у Маслякова КВН
15:05
Эфиопская община в ярости от "белых СМИ"
14:15
Российские эксперты: Система С-300 неэффективна в Сирии
13:45
Американская Intuit расширяет свое присутствие в Израиле
13:18
Направляющийся в Сирию нефтяной танкер задержан в Гибралтаре
13:10
Канаду потрясло мощное землетрясение
13:02
Два араба из Иерусалима запугали и изнасиловали женщину
12:39
Украина осталась беднейшей страной в Европе
12:38
Инициативы по борьбе с расизмом не реализованы полностью
12:24
Facebook извинился за перебои в работе своих сервисов
12:10
Количество китайских туристов в Израиле рекордно выросло
11:45
Северная Корея освободила австралийского студента
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus