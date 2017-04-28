Rambler's Top100









Модель разозлила маори голым задом на священной горе

Модель эротического журнала Playboy Джейлин Кук не на шутку разгневала старейшин племени маори, которые обитают в Новой Зеландии. Так, девушка опубликовала снимок в Instagram, на котором она запечатлена нагишом, стоящей горе Таранаки.

А она (гора) является священной для коренных новозеландцев, и потому фотография и разозлила маори.

"Это самое сложное, что я когда-либо делала", - поделилась модель впечатлениями от восхождения на гору со своими подписчиками.

WE DID IT!! This was BY FAR the hardest thing I have ever done! Both mentally and physically. 2 minutes out of the car park I was already hurting, sweating and ready to turn back 😂 But it's amazing what you can accomplish with the encouragement and support of your partner! I could not have done this without you babe @thejoshshaw! • 🏔 Mount Taranaki Summit 🔭 9000ft ❄️ -11'C/35km winds 🏃🏻‍♀️ 12.6km (1.6km elevation) ⏰ 2am - 6.30pm (12hr hike time) 💪🏼 20kg pack (Josh had 40kg 😱) • This climb has forever changed me. I proved just how far I could push myself and I am truely proud of my accomplishment. This mountain was steep, rugged, ever changing and just pure brutal! Safe to say, I will never do it again 😅

Публикация от Jaylene Cook (@jaylenecook_)




Как сообщается, на Таранаки Кук взобралась со своим возлюбленным, который и сделал скандальный снимок.

"Это как если бы кто-то зашел в собор святого Петра в Ватикане, чтобы сделать голое селфи", - возмутился представитель местных маори Деннис Нгаваре в беседе с Би-би-си.

По словам Нгаваре, старейшины маори не имеют ничего против туристов, однако просят их об уважении к местным ценностям.
