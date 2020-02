04.02 23:46 MIGnews.com

Kaikaia gaga is official! She represents a new genus & species of #treehopper from Nicaragua. “Kaikaia” is derived from Miskito & means “to see”, referring to the unique glimpse she yields into the evo of the largest treehopper subfamily. Fittingly named after my Queen, @LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/V0AL1G6G0L